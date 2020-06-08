European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday following big gains ahead of the weekend

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.9 percent to 6,429.07 points, having jumped more than two percent Friday.

At the open Monday in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 1.3 percent to 12,684.61 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.0 percent to 5,145.93.

Both indices had closed with gains of around 3.5 percent on Friday following a surprisingly strong US jobs report that bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.