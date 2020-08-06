European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets dropped at the open Thursday, with London's FTSE 100 index losing 1.1 percent to 6,035.95 points as the Bank of England froze its interest rate

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):European stock markets dropped at the open Thursday, with London's FTSE 100 index losing 1.1 percent to 6,035.95 points as the Bank of England froze its interest rate.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 12,653.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 slid 0.6 percent to 4,902.64.