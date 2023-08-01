Open Menu

European Stock Markets Drop, Dollar Firms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 06:56 PM

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

European stock markets retreated and the dollar firmed Tuesday, hit by weak manufacturing data across the region

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):European stock markets retreated and the dollar firmed Tuesday, hit by weak manufacturing data across the region.

"European shares are flashing red amid the market caution with risk appetite taking another hit thanks to disappointing manufacturing activity data," noted Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

This offset optimism that other central banks would shortly follow Australia in bringing an end to the policy of raising interest rates, as inflation cools.

Australia left its key interest rate unchanged at 4.1 percent on Tuesday, the second pause in a row.

Analysts said that the Bank of England could carry out a final rate hike Thursday, while the Federal Reserve is increasingly seen as pausing in September.

The outlook is less clear for the European Central Bank.

Major Asian stock markets closed mixed as investors struggled to maintain early gains fanned by hopes the Fed's interest-rate hiking campaign had run its course.

Positive data out of Washington in recent weeks, particularly falling inflation, has been compounded by China's recent promises of stimulus measures to kickstart growth, as the country's post-Covid recovery grinds to a halt.

Traders are now keeping a close eye on earnings this week from tech titans Apple and Amazon, and US jobs data at the end of the week that could provide an idea about the Fed's thinking.

All three main indices on Wall Street ended on a positive note Monday, with the S&P 500 at a 16-month high.

"The challenges companies have endured -- stubborn inflation, weak markets, and sluggishness internationally -- are no longer headwinds," said Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley.

"Now, we're not only seeing tailwinds heading into 2024, but we're getting less disruptive reactions in the stock market following earnings reports."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Washington Bank Stanley September Apple Market From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

12 minutes ago
 Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana cr ..

Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana criminal case

42 seconds ago
 MOITT to establish health incubation center, scie ..

MOITT to establish health incubation center, science technology park in KU: Fe ..

46 seconds ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

1 hour ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

2 hours ago
Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

3 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

4 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business