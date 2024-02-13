European Stock Markets Drop Tracking Data
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:38 PM
Europe's main stock markets declined in morning trade Tuesday as investors tracked unemployment numbers and looked ahead to US inflation data due later in the session
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Europe's main stock markets declined in morning trade Tuesday as investors tracked unemployment numbers and looked ahead to US inflation data due later in the session.
Asian indices closed mixed in more quiet deals as the region marks the Lunar New Year holiday, while Wall Street enjoyed another record-high.
Elsewhere, bitcoin dipped below $50,000 after surpassing the level Monday for the first time in more than two years.
"Markets remained in a holding pattern, awaiting the next wave of inflation, manufacturing and GDP data to see if it is possible to second guess when central banks might press the magic 'cut' button on interest rates," noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"Stronger than expected labour data from the UK didn't help matters as it effectively gives the Bank of England another reason to keep rates steady and not rush to cut them."
France's official jobless rate was stable at 7.5 percent for the final quarter of 2023, revised official data showed Tuesday.
Looking at the United States, traders are hoping that Tuesday's consumer price index (CPI) reading in the world's biggest economy shows a continued downward trend, which would give the Federal Reserve room to lower interest rates.
However, there is resignation on trading floors that a March cut is out of the question after decision-makers warned they wanted to see more positive indicators, with May now tipped as seeing the first shift downward for US borrowing costs.
The CPI report is forecast to come in below three percent on-year for the first time since March 2021, according to Bloomberg News.
Expectations inflation will come down to the Fed's two-percent target this year, allowing the bank to ease monetary policy, have been a key driver of a market rally that has pushed the Dow and S&P 500 to multiple records this year.
In Asia, most of the region returned to work after a long weekend.
Tokyo led advances thanks to a surge in shares of Japanese investment group SoftBank, which was boosted by another blockbuster day for its US-listed chip designer Arm.
Arm has almost doubled in value in the past week -- and trebled since its September listing -- owing to healthy demand for semiconductors fuelled by an expected boom in artificial intelligence.
Bitcoin topped $50,000 Monday for the first time since late 2021 as investors grew optimistic that US approval of broader trading in the unit will ramp up demand.
The cryptocurrency has enjoyed a strong run in recent months, fuelled by expectations US lawmakers would allow the creation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price and let the public invest in crypto without directly purchasing it.
After initially dropping in reaction to last month's green light by Washington, bitcoin has rallied about 25 percent since January 22.
- Key figures around 1045 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,557.15 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,667.59
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.6 percent at 16,934.71
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,706.89
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.9 percent at 37,963.97 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for holiday
Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 38,797.38 (close)
Euro/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.0776 on Monday
Dollar/yen: UP at 149.53 yen from 149.33 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2664 from $1.2630
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.09 pence from 85.29 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.1 percent at $82.86 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $77.64 per barrel
Recent Stories
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 161 points43 minutes ago
-
First plenary meeting for cotton crop to be held on February 1453 minutes ago
-
PSDP 2023-24: Govt releases Rs 507.979 bln funds in seven months1 hour ago
-
Farmers warned against wheat rust2 hours ago
-
Advisory for growers3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
"We Exhibit 2024",best way for women entrepreneurs:President WCCIS4 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs 214,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
5 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1020 billion targets in fresh bond6 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 28 percent6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago