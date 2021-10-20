European stock markets ease at open 20th Oct, 2021

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets dipped at the open Wednesday following a largely positive showing in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index eased 0.1 percent to 7,213.41 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.1 percent to 15,505.45 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.1 percent to 6,665.31.

