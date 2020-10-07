European stock markets edge higher at open

European stock markets edged ahead at the start of trading on Wednesday following a flat performance in Tokyo

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets edged ahead at the start of trading on Wednesday following a flat performance in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent to 5,960.78 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.1 percent to 12,917.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent to 4,900.05.