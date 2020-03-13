European Stock Markets End Record Sell-Off Week With Slight Rebound

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Major European stock indexes completed their worst week in decades due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and oil market slump, even despite slightly recovering on Friday.

The UK's FTSE 100 index was up 2.46 percent to 5,366.11 points on Friday. It lost 17.4 percent from last week's Friday close.

France's CAC 40 ended Friday with a 1.

83 percent gain to 4,118.36 points, but was down 19.9 percent over the week.

Germany's DAX gained 0.77 percent to 9,232.08 points, but saw a 20-percent weekly loss.

Italy's FTSE MIB gained 6.69 percent to 15,949 points, but saw a dramatic 23.3-percent lost over the week.

All four indices saw their biggest percentage weekly losses ever. The oldest of them, FTSE 100, has been calculated since 1984.