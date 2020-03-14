UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets End Record Sell-Off Week With Slight Rebound

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

European Stock Markets End Record Sell-Off Week With Slight Rebound

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Major European stock indexes completed their worst week in decades due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and oil market slump, even despite slightly recovering on Friday.

The UK's FTSE 100 index was up 2.46 percent to 5,366.11 points on Friday. It lost 17.4 percent from last week's Friday close.

France's CAC 40 ended Friday with a 1.

83 percent gain to 4,118.36 points, but was down 19.9 percent over the week.

Germany's DAX gained 0.77 percent to 9,232.08 points, but saw a 20-percent weekly loss.

Italy's FTSE MIB gained 6.69 percent to 15,949 points, but saw a dramatic 23.3-percent lost over the week.

All four indices saw their biggest percentage weekly losses ever. The oldest of them, FTSE 100, has been calculated since 1984.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United Kingdom Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

5 minutes ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

20 minutes ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

20 minutes ago

Campaigners Say US-UK Trade Deal Unlikely to Reap ..

20 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Appeals for $1.3Bln to Assist So ..

20 minutes ago

UK's slow, steady coronavirus strategy stokes deba ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.