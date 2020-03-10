UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets End Tuesday With Moderate Losses After Disastrous Monday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Major European stock indexes on Tuesday closed down 0.3-1.5 percent on Tuesday, after dropping around 8 percent the previous day amid continued concerns over the coronavirus and the failure of the OPEC+ group to agree on a new production cuts deal last week.

According to trade data, the UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.

27 percent to 5960.68 points; France's CAC 40 was down 1.51 percent to 4636.61 points; while Germany's DAX decreased by 1.46 percent to 10,476.28 points.

On Monday, the FTSE 100 lost 7.69 percent, the CAC 40 lost 8.39 percent, and the DAX was down 7.94 percent.

Italy's FTSE MIB fell 3.16 percent to 17,892.5 points on Tuesday after losing over 11 percent on Monday.

