European stock markets extend gains at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, building on the previous session's strong gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.7 percent to 6,145.45 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 percent to 13,196.82 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.8 percent to 5,049.96.

Europe's main markets had surged by around 2.0 percent Monday on hopes for a coronavirus treatment.