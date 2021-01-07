European stock markets extend gains at open

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:45 PM

European stock markets rose further at the open Thursday after soaring the previous session and gains across Asia as traders brushed off the storming of the Capitol building in Washington

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.6 percent to 6,885.

56 points, having closed up 3.5 percent Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.3 percent to 13,931.17 points.

The Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.3 percent to 5,649.15.

"Traders are unfazed by the chaos that we experienced on Capitol Hill yesterday," noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

