European Stock Markets Extend Losses At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:31 PM

European stock markets dropped at the open on Thursday following slides in Asia and on Wall Street overnight, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,225.65 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.6 percent to 13,081.39 points compared with Wednesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.6 percent to 13,081.39 points compared with Wednesday's close.

The Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 5,855.18 points, also extending the previous session's losses.

