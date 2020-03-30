European stock markets extend losses in early deals

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):European stocks slid further in early trading on Monday as coronavirus-fuelled volatility gripped global equities and other financial markets, with oil prices plunging.

London slid 1.6 percent, Frankfurt lost 1.

0 percent, Paris shed 1.9 percent, Milan tumbled 2.0 percent and Madrid retreated 2.4 percent.

European stock markets had slumped on Friday as investors banked profits from last week'srally sparked by massive government and central bank action to protect economies from thepandemic.