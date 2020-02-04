European stock markets extend recovery at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose strongly at the start of trading on Tuesday, extending a recovery after last week's slide triggered by coronavirus fears.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 rallied 1.1 percent to 7,408.08 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.7 percent to 13,137.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,867.57.