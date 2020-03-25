UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Extend Recovery At Open

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:56 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets jumped at the open on Wednesday, building on the previous session's huge gains, as governments and central banks prop up a global economy ravaged by coronavirus fallout.

London won 1.5 percent after closing up 7.5 percent on Tuesday. At the open on Wednesday, Frankfurt and Paris jumped 2.4 percent, Milan gained 2.7 percent and Madrid advanced 3.6 percent.

