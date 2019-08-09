UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Fall At Open 09 August 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:41 PM

European stock markets fall at open 09 August 2019

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent at 7,265.09 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent at 7,265.09 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.4 percent to 11,797.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,366.58, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

India will be responded stronger than that of Febr ..

1 minute ago

TikTok committed to creating a safe and creative o ..

10 minutes ago

About 4.708 million tons of meat to be produced in ..

1 minute ago

Huawei unveils own operating system to compete wit ..

5 seconds ago

Malaysia files charges against current, ex-Goldman ..

7 seconds ago

Cell Phone, Internet Services Partially Restored i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.