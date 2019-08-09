European stock markets fall at open 09 August 2019

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent at 7,265.09 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent at 7,265.09 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.4 percent to 11,797.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,366.58, compared with Thursday's closing levels.