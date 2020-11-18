UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Fall At Open

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:33 PM

European stock markets fall at open

:European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Wednesday after a mixed showing in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Wednesday after a mixed showing in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.5 percent to 6,336.09 points, also after official data showed an increase in British inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 percent to 13,092.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.4 percent to 5,459.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt announces to impose “smart lock ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

3 minutes ago

NTUF invites applications for Ehsaas scholarship p ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indepen ..

6 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions cannot alter Kashmir's disp ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares end with gains

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.