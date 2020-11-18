European stock markets fall at open

:European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Wednesday after a mixed showing in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Wednesday after a mixed showing in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.5 percent to 6,336.09 points, also after official data showed an increase in British inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 percent to 13,092.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.4 percent to 5,459.70.