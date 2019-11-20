European stock markets fall at open 20 November 2019

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's leading stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index losing 0.6 percent to 7,282.10 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.6 percent to 13,139.57 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 5,867.97, compared with the closing levels Tuesday.