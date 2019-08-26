UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Fall At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

European stock markets fall at open

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):European stock markets slumped in early trading on Monday, with Paris' benchmark CAC 40 index down by 0.38 percent at 5,306.89 points.

The London Stock Exchange was closed for a bank holiday, but in Frankfurt, the DAX 30 index slipped by 0.29 percent from the closing level on Friday to 11,577.62 points.

