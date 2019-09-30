UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Fall At Open

Mon 30th September 2019

European stock markets fall at open

European stock markets slipped at the start of trading on Monday following losses in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :European stock markets slipped at the start of trading on Monday following losses in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,421.50 points, compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 percent to 12,356.01 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,629.87.

