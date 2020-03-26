UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Fall Over 2% At Open

Umer Jamshaid Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets dropped more than 2.0 percent at the open Thursday as investors took profit following two sessions of big gains fuelled by global economic stimulus measures to fight coronavirus fallout.

London shed 2.5 percent, Frankfurt lost 2.3 percent, Paris slid 2.3 percent, Milan fell 2.0 percent and Madrid retreated 2.4 percent in value.

