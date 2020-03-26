European stock markets fall over 2% at open

European stock markets dropped more than 2.0 percent at the open Thursday as investors took profit following two sessions of big gains fuelled by global economic stimulus measures to fight coronavirus fallout

London shed 2.5 percent, Frankfurt lost 2.3 percent, Paris slid 2.3 percent, Milan fell 2.0 percent and Madrid retreated 2.4 percent in value.