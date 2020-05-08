European stock markets head higher at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed higher at the start of trading on Friday, in the wake of an upbeat outlook in Asia.

The London Stock Exchange was closed for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, but in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained a solid 1.1 percent to 10,880.98 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.81 percent to 4,538.09.