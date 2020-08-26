UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Hesitant At Open

Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:55 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets were hesitant at the start of trading on Wednesday, with investors anxiously tracking the newsflow on the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index declined 0.3 percent to 6,016.74 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally lower at 13,061.62 points while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,008.27.

"Second wave fears are becoming more real in Europe as a number of countries, particularly tourist destinations such as Spain and France, are seeing a strong rise in COVID-19 cases," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"Governments, however, are showing reluctance to slap nationwide lockdowns into place just yet but investor concerns are growing."Asian equities also struggled Wednesday as investors weighed ongoing worries about the economic impact of coronavirus and fresh outbreaks in some countries against signs it is easing in other parts of the world and hopes for a vaccine.

Global markets wobbled Tuesday as fading US consumer confidence undermined news that China and the United States would pursue a trade pact agreed earlier this year.

