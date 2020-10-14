European stock markets hesitant at open

Europe's top stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Wednesday as investors paused for breath following the previous day's sharp losses sparked by the worsening coronavirus crisis.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's top stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Wednesday as investors paused for breath following the previous day's sharp losses sparked by the worsening coronavirus crisis.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies added 0.3 percent to 5,985.21 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index flatlined at 13,015.19 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.1 percent to 4,941.76.