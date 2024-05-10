Open Menu

European Stock Markets Hit Record Highs On Rate Cut Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:27 PM

European stock markets hit record highs on rate cut hopes

European stock markets climbed to fresh record highs Friday on growing hopes that central banks are close to cutting interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) European stock markets climbed to fresh record highs Friday on growing hopes that central banks are close to cutting interest rates.

London, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam all hit new heights, with global equities benefitting also from strong first-quarter earnings.

"European markets are on the rise despite concerns that a resurgence in UK growth could yet hinder hopes for a dovish pivot from the Bank of England in the months ahead," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

Britain exited a shallow recession with better-than-expected growth in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, in a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the country's general election this year.

In the United States, data has indicated that the labour market is beginning to soften, giving the Federal Reserve room to ease monetary policy.

The forecast-beating figures showing that unemployment claims rose to their highest level since August followed news that far fewer new posts were created in April than expected.

In reaction, US Treasury bond yields, a proxy for interest rates, have moved lower.

The US readings soothed worries that borrowing costs would remain elevated through the year after a series of above-estimate inflation readings in the first four months.

Still, speculation is growing that the Fed will cut rates in September, though analysts urged caution as decision-makers were keen to see evidence that prices are being brought under control.

The Bank of England on Thursday signalled a rate cut this summer after keeping UK borrowing costs at the highest level in 16 years to tame inflation.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut its rates in June.

With Wall Street performing strongly Thursday, Asian investors pushed regional stocks higher ahead of the weekend.

Hong Kong continued an impressive run that has seen it enter a bull market after climbing more than 20 percent from its January lows.

The gains were boosted by news that city officials were considering a plan to exempt individuals from paying tax on their dividends from stocks bought via the stock connect with mainland bourses.

Elsewhere Friday, oil prices extended gains as investors tracked developments in the Middle East, with Hamas on Friday saying its team at Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo had left, adding that the "ball is now completely" in Israel's hands.

State-linked Egyptian outlet Al-Qahera News reported Thursday that representatives of both camps had left after two days of negotiations aimed at finalising a ceasefire deal.

- Key figures around 0950 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 8,448.68 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 8,247.88

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 18,816.68

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 5,092.32

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 38,229.11 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.3 percent at 18,963.68 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,140.77 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 39,387.76 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0783 from $1.0785 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2531 from $1.2524

Dollar/yen: UP at 155.69 yen from 155.47 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.05 from 86.09 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $84.30 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $79.75 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Gaza Oil Bank London Shanghai Tame Cairo Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Amsterdam New York United Kingdom United States Middle East Euro January April June August September Stocks Market All From Asia Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

6 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

12 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

12 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

12 minutes ago
Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

10 minutes ago
 Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

12 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

12 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

10 minutes ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

12 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business