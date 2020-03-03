European stock markets jump 1.5% at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe's main stock markets rallied 1.5 percent at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors await G7 finance ministers' coordinated economic response to the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rallied 1.5 percent at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors await G7 finance ministers' coordinated economic response to the coronavirus.

London's FTSE 100 index won 1.5 percent to 6,751.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 1.4 percent to 12,017.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 1.5 percent to 5,413.76.