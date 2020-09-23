European stock markets jump at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European stock markets rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous session's modest gains following heavy losses at the start of the week

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous session's modest gains following heavy losses at the start of the week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent to 5,879.

97 points compared with the close on Tuesday, when the index clawed backed 0.4 percent after Monday's sharp retreat.

In the eurozone at the start of trading Wednesday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.1 percent to 12,734.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 1.0 percent to 4,820.50.