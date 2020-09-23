UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Jump At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:52 PM

European stock markets jump at open

European stock markets rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous session's modest gains following heavy losses at the start of the week

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous session's modest gains following heavy losses at the start of the week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent to 5,879.

97 points compared with the close on Tuesday, when the index clawed backed 0.4 percent after Monday's sharp retreat.

In the eurozone at the start of trading Wednesday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.1 percent to 12,734.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 1.0 percent to 4,820.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Source Says ISS Conducted Maneuver to Avoid Fragme ..

1 minute ago

Facebook Warns May Leave Europe If Ireland Enforce ..

1 minute ago

Crisis-hit Qantas kicks Wallabies into touch

1 minute ago

Int'l Maritime Day to be marked on Thursday

1 minute ago

Doctors Not Ruling Out Complete Recovery of Navaln ..

5 minutes ago

Killer of four family members arrested

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.