UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Jump At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

European stock markets jump at open

European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Monday as countries eased lockdown measures and after the Bank of Japan unveiled further support for its virus-hit economy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Monday as countries eased lockdown measures and after the Bank of Japan unveiled further support for its virus-hit economy.

London won 1.4 percent, Frankfurt rallied 2.2 percent, Paris gained 2.0 percent, Milan advanced 2.4 percent and Madrid climbed 2.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Paris Frankfurt Milan Madrid Japan Market

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

12 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

12 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

12 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

12 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.