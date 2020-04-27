European Stock Markets Jump At Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:50 PM
European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Monday as countries eased lockdown measures and after the Bank of Japan unveiled further support for its virus-hit economy
London won 1.4 percent, Frankfurt rallied 2.2 percent, Paris gained 2.0 percent, Milan advanced 2.4 percent and Madrid climbed 2.6 percent.