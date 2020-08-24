European stock markets jump at open on 24 aug 2020

European stock markets jumped at the start of trading Monday following gains in Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index adding 1.2 percent to 6,076.39 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets jumped at the start of trading Monday following gains in Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index adding 1.2 percent to 6,076.39 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rallied 1.4 percent to 12,946.49 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.5 percent to 4,967.99.