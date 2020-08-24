UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Jump At Open On 24 Aug 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:01 PM

European stock markets jump at open on 24 aug 2020

European stock markets jumped at the start of trading Monday following gains in Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index adding 1.2 percent to 6,076.39 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets jumped at the start of trading Monday following gains in Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index adding 1.2 percent to 6,076.39 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rallied 1.4 percent to 12,946.49 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.5 percent to 4,967.99.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

5 minutes ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

5 minutes ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

5 minutes ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

5 minutes ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

5 minutes ago

American Boxer Mike Â Tysonâ€™s video offering pra ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.