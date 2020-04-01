UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Lost 23-28% In First Quarter Of 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:11 AM

European Stock Markets Lost 23-28% in First Quarter of 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Major European stock indices lost 23-28 percent in the first quarter of 2020, heavily hit by the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Major European stock indices lost 23-28 percent in the first quarter of 2020, heavily hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK's FTSE 100 index lost 24.9 percent in the first three months of the year, France's CAC 40 was down 26 percent percent, while Germany's DAX fell by 25.5 percent, the worst quarterly performance almost in two decades.

Spain's IBEX 35 index dropped 28 percent in January-March, while Italy's FTSE MIB was down 27.2 percent. The two countries have registered most coronavirus cases and deaths in the region so far.

Composite index Stoxx Europe 600 lost 23 percent in the reporting period.

The coronavirus pandemic has already inflicted significant damage to the global economy. The monetary authorities of many countries have been introducing stimulating measures to help their economies amid the pandemic.

