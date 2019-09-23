UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Mixed At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:55 PM

Europe's stock markets diverged at the open on Monday, with London rising despite the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Europe's stock markets diverged at the open on Monday, with London rising despite the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,361.45 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.3 percent to stand at 12,436.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 5,682.34.

