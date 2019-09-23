European stock markets mixed at open

Europe's stock markets diverged at the open on Monday, with London rising despite the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,361.45 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.3 percent to stand at 12,436.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 5,682.34.