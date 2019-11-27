European stock markets mixed at open

European stock markets diverged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent at 7,412.92 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets diverged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent at 7,412.92 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.1 percent to 13,226.67 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.1 percent to 5,926.38, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.