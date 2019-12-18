UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Mixed At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:14 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, mirroring a lacklustre showing in Asia, while the pound fell further versus the Dollar and euro.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,529.

30 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.2 percent to 13,259.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,967.79.

In foreign exchange, the pound eased further after falling sharply the day before as fears of a possible no-deal Brexit resurfaced.

