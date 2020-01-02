European stock markets mostly climb at open

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :European stock markets mostly rose at the open on Thursday, the first trading session of 2020.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,575.33 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.1 percent 13,239.51 points. The Paris CAC 40 grew 0.7 percent to 6,017.69.