European Stock Markets Mostly Climb At Open
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:49 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :European stock markets mostly rose at the open on Thursday, the first trading session of 2020.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,575.33 points compared with the close on Tuesday.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.1 percent 13,239.51 points. The Paris CAC 40 grew 0.7 percent to 6,017.69.