European Stock Markets Mostly Rise At Open

European stock markets mostly rise at open

European stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading on Friday, though London opened flat amid calls for a UK general election to break the Brexit deadlock

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading on Friday, though London opened flat amid calls for a UK general election to break the Brexit deadlock.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 percent to 12,881.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,703.

41 points.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was unchanged at 7,328.40 points compared with the close on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday proposed settling the Brexit crisis through an early election on December 12 that could help Britain finally find a way out of the European Union.

