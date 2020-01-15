European stock markets mostly rise at open

European stock markets mainly rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent to 7,633.18 points

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.2 percent to 6,050.40 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 opened flat at 13,453.57 compared with Tuesday's closing levels.