European stock markets, oil prices retreat

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) European stock markets fell on Monday as data showed Germany's economy shrank last year, while oil prices cooled despite fresh US-UK strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen.

"European stock markets were softer as the week got off to a relatively quiet, risk-averse start," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto trading group.

Europe's biggest economy Germany shrank slightly in 2023, official data showed, as costly energy, high interest rates and cooling foreign demand took their toll.

Output contracted by 0.3 percent year-on-year, federal statistics agency Destatis said in preliminary figures.

"With US markets closed for the Martin Luther King holiday there's been little incentive to push markets higher, with the heavier tone in Europe also being driven by hawkish pushback on ECB rate cut expectations," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Wall Street reopens Tuesday after a long holiday weekend in the United States.

In Asia, Tokyo rose for a sixth successive day, building on last week's advances, which saw the Nikkei break above 35,000 for the first time since 1990 thanks to a revival of Japanese inflation and a weaker yen that helps exporters.

Shanghai also enjoyed a rare gain, after China's central bank decided not to cut short-term interest rates but pumped billions of dollars into financial markets.

Taipei gained after pro-sovereignty candidate Lai Ching-te won Taiwan's presidential election, but his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority in the legislature.

- 'Pragmatic approach' -

The result would likely see the DPP having to work with smaller parties including the Kuomintang -- seen as more favourable to Beijing -- leading to more compromises.

Lai's "modest winning margin and the legislative impasse suggest limitations on pursuing radical agendas, especially regarding Taiwan's independence", said Saxo Markets' Redmond Wong.

"A pragmatic approach may see him endeavouring to maintain the status quo and even facilitate de-escalation. While mainland China has expressed dissatisfaction, measured reactions may ease immediate concerns of heightened cross-strait tensions.

"

Oil prices dropped, having surged Friday oversupply concerns as tensions mount in the Middle East.

The United States and Britain have in recent days launched strikes against Yemen's Huthis in retaliation to the Iran-backed rebels' attacking Red Sea shipping in what they say is solidarity with Gaza.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said "The lack of a surge in oil prices suggests that demand is just not strong enough at present to drive a new leg higher for crude."

The dollar climbed against its main rivals on Monday.

Data Friday showed US producer prices fell last month for the third time in a row -- the longest run since 2020 -- providing a boost to bets on a cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the first quarter.

The producer price index reading gave traders a much-needed shot in the arm after a forecast-beating rise in the consumer price index, a surge in jobs and Fed minutes suggesting officials would keep rates elevated for some time.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,594.91 points (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,411.68 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.5 percent at 16,622.22 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.6 percent at 4,454.68 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 35,901.79 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,216.33 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2,886.29 (close)

New York - Dow: Closed for a public holiday

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $72.17 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $77.87 per barrel

Dollar/yen: UP at 145.77 yen from 144.86 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0952 from $1.0954

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2737 from $1.2748

Euro/pound: UP at 85.98 pence from 85.91 pence