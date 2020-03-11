UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Open Firmer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:51 PM

European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, taking direction from a strong Wall Street overnight even though Asian bourses faltered as the coronavirus crisis continued to undermine sentiment

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, taking direction from a strong Wall Street overnight even though Asian bourses faltered as the coronavirus crisis continued to undermine sentiment.

Dealers said apparent progress in curbing the outbreak in China, the virus epicentre, is in the balance against alarm at the rapidly increasing number of cases in Europe and the US.

In early trade, London's FTSE 100 index of leading shares was up 1.98 percent at 6,076.73 points.

In the eurozone, the Frankfurt DAX added 1.78 percent to 10,657.34 points and in Paris the CAC 40 jumped 1.72 percent to 4,716.22 points.

