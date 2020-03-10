UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Open Up To 1% Growth After Previous 7-8% Drop

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:57 PM

Major European stock markets opened Tuesday's trading with an average of 1 percent growth after a 7-8 percent drop due to the volatility caused by plunging oil prices, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Major European stock markets opened Tuesday's trading with an average of 1 percent growth after a 7-8 percent drop due to the volatility caused by plunging oil prices, according to trading data.

As of 08:40 GMT, the UK's FTSE 100 index grew by 2.47 percent with 6,113.91 points.

France's CAC 40 increased by 1.81 percent to 4,794.56, while Germany's DAX grew by 1.38 percent with 10,769.21 points.

Stock markets across the world tumbled on Monday amid fears over the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, and the fall in global oil prices after the OPEC+ deal collapsed. European markets fell by as much as 11.17 percent during the course of the day's trading.

