European stock markets plunge over 3.5% on coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets extended their plunge Friday on heightened panic over coronavirus and its predicted devastating damage to world economic growth.

By 1030 GMT, Paris had slumped 3.9 percent, Frankfurt and Milan each tumbled 3.7 percent, Madrid shed 3.4 percent and London retreated 3.3 percent.