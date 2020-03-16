European Stock Markets Plunge Over 5% At Open
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:44 PM
European stock markets dived over five percent at the open Monday despite massive fresh central bank stimulus to prop up a global economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak
Shortly after the start, Paris was down 5.9 percent, Frankfurt slumped 5.6 percent, London shed 5.3 percent, Milan lost 5.4 percent and Spain retreated 4.8 percent.