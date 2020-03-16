European stock markets plunge over 5% at open

European stock markets dived over five percent at the open Monday despite massive fresh central bank stimulus to prop up a global economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):European stock markets dived over five percent at the open Monday despite massive fresh central bank stimulus to prop up a global economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after the start, Paris was down 5.9 percent, Frankfurt slumped 5.6 percent, London shed 5.3 percent, Milan lost 5.4 percent and Spain retreated 4.8 percent.