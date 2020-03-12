European stock markets plunge over 5% at start

Europe's main stock markets dived more than five percent at the start of trading Thursday following turmoil across Asia and overnight on Wall Street on heightened fears over the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets dived more than five percent at the start of trading Thursday following turmoil across Asia and overnight on Wall Street on heightened fears over the coronavirus.

Shortly after the open, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 5.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 30 plunged 5.8 percent and the Paris CAC 40 tumbled 5.1 percent.