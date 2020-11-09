European stock markets rally at open after Biden win

European stock markets shot higher at the start of trading on Monday after Joe Biden won the US presidential election

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets shot higher at the start of trading on Monday after Joe Biden won the US presidential election.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.5 percent to 5,997.28 points following strong gains across Asia overnight.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rallied 1.7 percent to 12,697.15 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 1.5 percent to 5,032.68.