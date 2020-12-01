UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rebound At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:43 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.7 percent to 6,309.57 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.6 percent to 13,376.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,549.97.

London and Paris had closed down around 1.5 percent Monday.

