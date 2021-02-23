European stock markets rebound at open

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:48 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after starting the week with slight losses.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,643.40 points, with investors looking past a slight increase in UK unemployment to focus on England's upcoming exit from pandemic lockdown.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index edged up 0.1 percent to 13,962.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 5,785.09.

