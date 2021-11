European stock markets rebound at open

European stock markets rallied in opening deals on Monday, rebounding from a pre-weekend slump sparked by fears over a new variant of Covid-19

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :European stock markets rallied in opening deals on Monday, rebounding from a pre-weekend slump sparked by fears over a new variant of Covid-19.

London, Frankfurt and Paris gained more than one percent in value, having tumbled by around four percent on Friday.