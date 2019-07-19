European stock markets rebound at open

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Friday following recoveries in Asia and on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,529.85 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 percent to 12,296.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,577.44.