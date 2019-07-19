UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rebound At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:55 PM

Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Friday following recoveries in Asia and on Wall Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Friday following recoveries in Asia and on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,529.85 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 percent to 12,296.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,577.44.

