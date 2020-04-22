European stock markets rebound at open

Europe's main stock markets rebounded slightly at the open on Wednesday, as oil prices continued to slide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded slightly at the open on Wednesday, as oil prices continued to slide.

London gained 0.8 percent, Frankfurt climbed 0.9 percent and Paris won 0.3 percent. The indices had tumbled between three and four percent on Tuesday.