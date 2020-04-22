UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rebound At Open

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:37 PM

Europe's main stock markets rebounded slightly at the open on Wednesday, as oil prices continued to slide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded slightly at the open on Wednesday, as oil prices continued to slide.

London gained 0.8 percent, Frankfurt climbed 0.9 percent and Paris won 0.3 percent. The indices had tumbled between three and four percent on Tuesday.

