European Stock Markets Rebound At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:58 PM

Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, having tanked a day earlier on news of more heavy job losses in the United States

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index was up by 1.6 percent, Frankfurt won 1.5 percent and Paris added 1.4 percent, while Milan gained 1.3 percent and Madrid rose by 1.1 percent.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index was up by 1.6 percent, Frankfurt won 1.5 percent and Paris added 1.4 percent, while Milan gained 1.3 percent and Madrid rose by 1.1 percent.

