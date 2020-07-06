UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Rebound Strongly At Open

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

European stock markets rebound strongly at open

European stock markets rebounded strongly at the start of trading on Monday following a rally in Asia, driven by hopes of a swift and solid economic recovery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets rebounded strongly at the start of trading on Monday following a rally in Asia, driven by hopes of a swift and solid economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index surged 1.

8 percent at 6,267.78 points, having slid by 1.3 percent Friday on profit-taking.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.9 percent to 12,766.05 points at the open Monday and the Paris CAC 40 won 2.0 percent to 5,109.28.

